Those who invested in Propel Funeral Partners (ASX:PFP) three years ago are up 65%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. For example, Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) shareholders have seen the share price rise 50% over three years, well in excess of the market return (4.8%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 7.6% , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, Propel Funeral Partners actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 45% per year. In this instance, recent extraordinary items impacted the earnings.

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

It could be that the revenue growth of 12% per year is viewed as evidence that Propel Funeral Partners is growing. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Propel Funeral Partners' TSR for the last 3 years was 65%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Propel Funeral Partners' total shareholder return last year was 7.6%. That includes the value of the dividend. But the three year TSR of 18% per year is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Propel Funeral Partners that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

