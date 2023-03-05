Those who invested in Prospect Resources (ASX:PSC) a year ago are up 390%

This month, we saw the Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) up an impressive 86%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Prospect Resources didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Prospect Resources saw its revenue grow by 1,255%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So the hefty 76% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Prospect Resources' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Prospect Resources hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 390% exceeds its share price return of -76%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Prospect Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 390% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 59% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Prospect Resources (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

