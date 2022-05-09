Those who invested in PYC Therapeutics (ASX:PYC) three years ago are up 256%

The last three months have been tough on PYC Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PYC) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 33%. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 252% in that time. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

PYC Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years PYC Therapeutics saw its revenue grow at 108% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 52% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say PYC Therapeutics is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between PYC Therapeutics' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. PYC Therapeutics hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 256% exceeds its share price return of 252%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Investors in PYC Therapeutics had a tough year, with a total loss of 51%, against a market gain of about 6.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 12%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with PYC Therapeutics (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

