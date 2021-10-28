Those who invested in Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) three years ago are up 45%

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. In that time, it is up 37%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Quanex Building Products moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Quanex Building Products' TSR for the last 3 years was 45%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Quanex Building Products provided a TSR of 11% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 7% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Quanex Building Products better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Quanex Building Products you should know about.

