Those who invested in Regional Express Holdings (ASX:REX) five years ago are up 68%

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Regional Express Holdings Limited (ASX:REX) shareholders have enjoyed a 35% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 23% (not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Regional Express Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last half decade Regional Express Holdings' revenue has actually been trending down at about 10.0% per year. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a respectable 6%, compound, over that time. It's probably worth checking other factors such as the profitability, to try to understand the share price action. It may not be reflecting the revenue.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Regional Express Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Regional Express Holdings' TSR of 68% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Regional Express Holdings shareholders are down 19% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Regional Express Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

