Those who invested in Roebuck Food Group (LON:RFG) a year ago are up 55%

Roebuck Food Group plc (LON:RFG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Roebuck Food Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Roebuck Food Group saw its revenue grow by 30%. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 92%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Roebuck Food Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Roebuck Food Group's TSR of 55% over the last 1 year is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Roebuck Food Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 55% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 43%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Roebuck Food Group has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

