Those who invested in Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) three years ago are up 736%

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. Take, for example, the Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) share price, which skyrocketed 736% over three years. It's also good to see the share price up 70% over the last quarter. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Santacruz Silver Mining didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years Santacruz Silver Mining has grown its revenue at 42% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 103% per year in that time. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Santacruz Silver Mining can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Santacruz Silver Mining has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Santacruz Silver Mining better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Santacruz Silver Mining you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

