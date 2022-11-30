Those who invested in SEACOR Marine Holdings (NYSE:SMHI) a year ago are up 115%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) share price has soared 115% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 23% in about a quarter. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 31% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that SEACOR Marine Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year SEACOR Marine Holdings saw its revenue grow by 30%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 115% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SEACOR Marine Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 115% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 6% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for SEACOR Marine Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

