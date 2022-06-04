Those who invested in Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) a year ago are up 152%

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS). Its share price is already up an impressive 152% in the last twelve months. It's also up 17% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 65% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Sensus Healthcare grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Sensus Healthcare has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sensus Healthcare has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 152% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sensus Healthcare better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Sensus Healthcare (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

