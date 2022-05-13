Those who invested in Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) three years ago are up 196%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) share price is 185% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. The last week saw the share price soften some 1.5%.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for Sequoia Financial Group

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Sequoia Financial Group achieved compound earnings per share growth of 167% per year. The average annual share price increase of 42% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

This free interactive report on Sequoia Financial Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Sequoia Financial Group the TSR over the last 3 years was 196%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sequoia Financial Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 39% over one year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 19%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Sequoia Financial Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Week in Numbers: bitcoin plunges, Warhol soars

    STORY: From trouble at the crypto mill to an auction record for Marilyn, this is the Week in Numbers.$25,400 was the 16-month low endured by bitcoin on Thursday. The world's best known cryptocurrency recovered a little, but it's still a long way off the $40,000 mark it was trading at a week ago. Other cryptos like stablecoin TerraUSD have also felt the burn this week.5% or less is how many fake or spam accounts Twitter recently estimated are on its social media platform. However, Elon Musk announced Friday his $44 billion offer for the company is on hold - pending more detail on the bot count. With the value of its shares tumbling, market watchers are wondering if Musk should ask for a discount. 8.3% was the tensely awaited U.S. inflation rate for April. Higher than forecast, but a slight decline on March’s peak, the largest year-on-year gain since December 1981.Some slight relief, says Steven Ricchiuto, from Mizuho Securities. "I think it is the beginning of a moderating trend in prices as we go forward in the year."$195 million was how much Andy Warhol's famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe went for in New York. "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" now holds the record for a work by an American artist sold at auction.

  • Down 74% from Highs, This Growth Stock is Still a Screaming Buy

    One company in this boat is Block (NYSE: SQ), which has fallen more than 74% from its all-time highs. Block is one of the leading fintech platforms for both consumers and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company was hurt by Bitcoin this quarter, but Block's bread and butter -- fintech products for sellers and consumers -- continued to execute.

  • A number of insiders bought Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) stock last year, which is great news for shareholders

    Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying...

  • Will Elon Musk Buy Twitter? Hesitancy May Be Just a Negotiating Ploy.

    The market says there’s a chance the price will be negotiated down from $54.20 a share to perhaps $44. The market could be right.

  • Sneak peek: Take a virtual tour of the Florence, SC Buc-ee’s before it opens Monday

    EXCLUSIVE: Go with us on a trip through South Carolina’s first Buc-ee’s gas station.

  • Stock market ‘a bummer’ for Biden approval: Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the economic challenges the Biden administration faces amid high inflation and rising gas prices.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Adding to Occidental Petroleum Stake

    Warren Buffett's company now holds 143.2 million shares of the oil producer, worth $8.5 billion. The latest purchases were on Tuesday and Thursday.

  • This news team is made entirely of Black women. Texas station says it’s a first in US

    “It was never about skin color, it was about who was best for the job.”

  • Here's Why Elon Musk Says His Estimated $44B Twitter Deal Is 'Temporary On Hold'

    Twitter and Elon Musk have been at the center of many conversations over the last several weeks.

  • Should You Be Adding Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) To Your Watchlist Today?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01?

    After some big valuation pullbacks, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) now trades at less than $0.000012 per token, has a market capitalization of $6.5 billion, and ranks as the 15th most valuable cryptocurrency. In order to reach $0.01 per token, SHIB's price would need to climb more than 80,000% from its current level. Given that the meme-powered cryptocurrency soared 46,000,000% in 2021 and still trades up over 35,000,000% from the low it hit in November 2020, the gains needed to hit the penny mark might not sound too farfetched.

  • White House gets boxed in on inflation

    President Biden is boxed in by high inflation, leaving him with few options to take the heat off on an issue that is hurting his party politically. Biden has limited control over inflation beyond proposing policies and investments that could take months, if not years, to make an impact. It’s also hard for the president…

  • 1 Dividend Stock That Could Help You Retire Rich

    Dividend stocks are an excellent way to earn passive income. Companies that pay consistently growing dividends usually outperform their peers. This is where Innovative Industrial Properties enters the picture.

  • Markets rebound after Fed boss calms nerves over rates

    Global stock markets rebounded Friday on easing fears about the pace of interest rate rises in the United States that are aimed at bringing down the country's highest inflation in decades.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Soar 58% to 97%, According to Wall Street

    You might find it hard to be optimistic about the stock market right now. The Nasdaq Composite index is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. Former high-flying growth stocks are especially getting pummeled.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

    The ones that pay dividends can deliver especially attractive total returns. With that in mind, here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold for decades. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers one of the most impressive dividend pedigrees around.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • Luna founder’s wife under emergency protection after crypto market death spiral plunges coin to $0

    An unidentified person allegedly broke into her apartment building and rang the doorbell to ask if Do Kwon was home.