Those who invested in Sheng Siong Group (SGX:OV8) five years ago are up 111%

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, long term Sheng Siong Group Ltd (SGX:OV8) shareholders have enjoyed a 77% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 23% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 16% , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Sheng Siong Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 14% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 12% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Sheng Siong Group the TSR over the last 5 years was 111%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Sheng Siong Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 16% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 16% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sheng Siong Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sheng Siong Group you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

