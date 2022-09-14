Those who invested in Smart Parking (ASX:SPZ) three years ago are up 12%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) shareholders have seen the share price rise 12% over three years, well in excess of the market return (5.6%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 2.2%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Smart Parking became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Smart Parking has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Smart Parking's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Smart Parking shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 2.2% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 1.2% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Smart Parking better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Smart Parking you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

