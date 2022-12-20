Those who invested in Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST) three years ago are up 47%

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST), which is up 46%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 6.5% (not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Check out our latest analysis for Solarvest Holdings Berhad

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, Solarvest Holdings Berhad actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 19% per year.

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Languishing at just 1.2%, we doubt the dividend is doing much to prop up the share price. You can only imagine how long term shareholders feel about the declining revenue trend (slipping at per year). The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between Solarvest Holdings Berhad's share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that Solarvest Holdings Berhad has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Solarvest Holdings Berhad

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Solarvest Holdings Berhad shares, which cost holders 30%, including dividends, while the market was up about 1.3%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Investors are up over three years, booking 14% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Solarvest Holdings Berhad scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

We will like Solarvest Holdings Berhad better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • LBank Exchange Will List CRACLE (CRA) on December 20, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CRACLE (CRA) on December 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on December 20, 2022.CRA Listing BannerTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/148580_cee1171754e82bd1_001full.jpgCreating a new world optimized for Web 3.0, CRACL

  • Orthodox priest detained upon entering Kyiv

    A clergyman with anti-Ukrainian views was detained as he entered Kyiv after border guards conducted a search of a bus on its way from Kharkiv to Kyiv. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Details: The priest was arrested on the Eve of St Nicholas' Day.

  • Six dead including suspect in Canada shooting

    STORY: Six people are dead, including a 73-year-old suspect, after a mass shooting at a condominium building in the Canadian city of Vaughan on Sunday (December 18). The shooting left one other person wounded.Vaughan Police Chief Jim MacSween said at a news conference on Monday (December 19) that the shooter has been identified as Francesco Villi, a resident of the building."We can say all victims reside in the condo building. Three victims were members of the condominium board but the motive of the shooting remains part of this very complicated and very fluid investigation which is still ongoing at this time."Police said they responded to a call about an "active male shooter who had shot several victims" at the condominium at about 7:20 p.m. Police found and fired at the suspect in a hallway and he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later, according to Special Investigations Unit Spokesperson Kristy Denette.“I don't believe there was an exchange of gunfire, I believe there was the number of shots from one officer. A number of those shots would have struck the man and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.” Authorities recovered dead bodies from several floors along with a semi-automatic handgun that is suspected of having been used in the shooting, Denette said.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Monday: "To the families and friends of the victims of yesterday’s shooting in Vaughan: I’m keeping you in my thoughts." Canada’s gun homicide rate is a fraction of what is seen in the United States, according to 2020 data, but it is still higher than other wealthy countries and has been rising between 2009 and 2020. Vaughan is about 15 miles north of Toronto in the province of Ontario.

  • No Kalibr cruise missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea on 18 December

    As of 18 December, there are no missile carriers armed with Kalibr cruise missiles on combat duty in the Black Sea. Source: Ukrainian Navy Quote: "Up to eight enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea; In the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications keeping up to two ships on combat duty; In the Mediterranean Sea, there are nine enemy ships, including five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total firing capacity of 72 missiles.

  • Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, MLRS and artillery, causing much damage

    On the night of 18-19 December, the Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with kamikaze drones, heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, resulting in much destruction. Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "Our defenders from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed two drones over the Oblast.

  • CSTO member states announce military exercise on western borders

    Stanislav Zas, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), has said that member states of the CSTO would conduct a series of military exercises on their Western borders in 2023.

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Occidental (OXY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Insiders who placed huge bets on PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 6.2% drop

    Insiders who bought US$3.7m worth of PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) stock at an average buy price of US$110...

  • 11 Best Wine Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 11 best wine stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Wine Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the global wine market is expected to be worth $513.8 billion in 2022 and is […]

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Coffee in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve countries that produce the best coffee in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Best Coffee in the World. Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world, and one with a long history, with […]

  • Salesforce (CRM) Vs. Zoom Video (ZM): Which Stock is the Better Buy for 2023?

    The top line growth of Salesforce (CRM) and Zoom Video (ZM) makes both stocks look like viable investments for 2023 and beyond.

  • Japan central bank tweaks monetary policy, yen strengthens

    Japan's central bank tweaked its longstanding monetary easing programme on Tuesday, in a surprise move that saw the yen strengthen quickly against the dollar while Tokyo stock markets fell.

  • China holds benchmark lending rates for 4th consecutive month

    China kept benchmark lending interest rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive month on Tuesday, matching the forecasts of most market watchers who nevertheless expect further monetary easing to prop up a slowing economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was left at 3.65%, while the five-year LPR was held at 4.30%. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) last week increased cash injections into the banking system and said it would keep its one-year medium-term lending facility rate (MLF) unchanged for a fourth month.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes Big Deal to Fix a Passenger Pain Point

    Royal Caribbean cruise line has borrowed an idea that has become very popular among major Las Vegas Strip resort/casino operators.

  • Inflation, unemployment, the housing crisis and a possible recession: Two economists forecast what's ahead in 2023

    Although a recession is likely on the horizon, it's uncertain how deep it might go. Cimmerian/E+ via Getty ImagesWith the current U.S. inflation rate at 7.1%, interest rates rising and housing costs up, many Americans are wondering if a recession is looming. Two economists discussed that and more in a recent wide-ranging and exclusive interview for The Conversation. Brian Blank is a finance professor at Mississippi State University who specializes in the study of corporations and how they respon

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Paypal (PYPL) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Instant View: Bank of Japan reviews yield-curve control policy

    "The change in YCC range will help reduce the bond market from being artificially held up by central bank bond purchases, and improve secondary trading liquidity." "This is one of the earliest steps that the BOJ has decided to take, but I don't think (it) will declare the end of YCC or negative interest rate policy anytime soon."

  • Walgreens, CVS and others limiting purchases of children's pain relief medicine as respiratory illnesses rise

    CVS and Walgreens recently put limits on purchases of children's pain relief medication amid a rise in respiratory illnesses such as the flu and RSV.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried extradition in doubt after confused court hearing in Bahamas

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in court in the Bahamas, but did not agree to be extradited to the U.S.

  • This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.

    "I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."