Those who invested in SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) a year ago are up 17%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) share price is 17% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 5.5% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 2.7% in the last three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year SP Plus grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 45%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 17% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about SP Plus as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that SP Plus shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.4% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - SP Plus has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

