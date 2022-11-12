Those who invested in T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) five years ago are up 144%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 144% in five years. In more good news, the share price has risen 10.0% in thirty days. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 11% in the last month.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, T-Mobile US actually saw its EPS drop 14% per year.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

On the other hand, T-Mobile US' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 18% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

T-Mobile US is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think T-Mobile US will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that T-Mobile US shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 20% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand T-Mobile US better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - T-Mobile US has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

