Those who invested in Teladan Setia Group Berhad (KLSE:TELADAN) a year ago are up 92%

Teladan Setia Group Berhad (KLSE:TELADAN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last month. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 89%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Teladan Setia Group Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 45%. The share price gain of 89% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Teladan Setia Group Berhad's TSR for the last 1 year was 92%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Teladan Setia Group Berhad boasts a total shareholder return of 92% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . That's better than the more recent three month gain of 13%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Teladan Setia Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Teladan Setia Group Berhad .

