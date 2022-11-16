Those who invested in Telstra Group (ASX:TLS) five years ago are up 43%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 11% over five years, which is below the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 2.8% in that time.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Telstra Group actually saw its EPS drop 15% per year.

The strong decline in earnings per share suggests the market isn't using EPS to judge the company. Given that EPS is down, but the share price is up, it seems clear the market is focussed on other aspects of the business, at the moment.

We note that the dividend has not increased, so that doesn't seem to explain the increase, either. And the revenue decline of -5.0% per year could be viewed as evidence that Telstra Group is shrinking. So it's not clear to us why the share price is up - a closer inspection of the stock might yield clues.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Telstra Group, it has a TSR of 43% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Telstra Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.3% over one year. That's including the dividend. However, that falls short of the 7% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Telstra Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

