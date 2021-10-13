Those who invested in Thorney Technologies (ASX:TEK) three years ago are up 90%

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK), which is up 89%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 24% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 23% , including dividends .

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Check out our latest analysis for Thorney Technologies

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Thorney Technologies was able to grow its EPS at 75% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 24% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 3.50.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Thorney Technologies' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the market return was 24% in the last year, Thorney Technologies returned 23% to shareholders. Notably, the longer term shareholders are better off with their TSR of 24% per year over the last three years. Share price gains are anything but steady, so it's a positive to see that the longer term returns are reasonable. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Thorney Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Thorney Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

Thorney Technologies is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

