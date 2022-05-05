Those who invested in TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) three years ago are up 119%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) share price has flown 119% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 43% over the last quarter.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, TimkenSteel moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on TimkenSteel's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TimkenSteel shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 58% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that TimkenSteel is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

