Those who invested in Tiong Woon Corporation Holding (SGX:BQM) five years ago are up 67%

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, the Tiong Woon Corporation Holding Ltd (SGX:BQM) share price is up 62% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market decline of around 22% (ignoring dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, Tiong Woon Corporation Holding became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Tiong Woon Corporation Holding share price is down 7.8% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 57% per year. So there seems to be a mismatch between the positive EPS growth and the change in the share price, which is down -2.7% per year.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Tiong Woon Corporation Holding has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Tiong Woon Corporation Holding's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Tiong Woon Corporation Holding's TSR for the last 5 years was 67%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Tiong Woon Corporation Holding had a tough year, with a total loss of 3.0% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 3.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tiong Woon Corporation Holding that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

