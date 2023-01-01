Those who invested in Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) three years ago are up 218%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) share price has flown 218% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 19% gain in the last three months.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Trican Well Service became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Trican Well Service shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 32% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.9% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

