Those who invested in Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) five years ago are up 205%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) share price has soared 205% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In contrast, the stock has fallen 9.5% in the last 30 days. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 1.3% in the last month.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Trimble managed to grow its earnings per share at 35% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 25% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Trimble has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Trimble stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Trimble shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 78% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Trimble better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Trimble that you should be aware of.

