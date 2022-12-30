Those who invested in Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) a year ago are up 137%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last month. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 132% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Tsakos Energy Navigation wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Tsakos Energy Navigation saw its revenue grow by 35%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 132% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Tsakos Energy Navigation's TSR for the last 1 year was 137%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Tsakos Energy Navigation shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 137% over one year. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 0.4% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Tsakos Energy Navigation (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

