Those who invested in Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL) a year ago are up 151%

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) share price has soared 151% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's down 1.2% in the last seven days. Velocity Financial hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Velocity Financial grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Velocity Financial shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 151% over the last twelve months. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 1.4%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Velocity Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Velocity Financial that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

