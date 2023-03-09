Those who invested in Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) three years ago are up 40%

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. For example, the Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) share price return of 40% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Unfortunately, the share price has fallen 20% over twelve months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Workday isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Workday's revenue trended up 18% each year over three years. That's pretty nice growth. The stock is up 12% per year over three years, which isn't bad, but is nothing to write home about. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company. However, if you can reasonably expect profits in the next few years, this stock might belong on your watchlist.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Workday is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.2% in the twelve months, Workday shareholders did even worse, losing 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Workday you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

