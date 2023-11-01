Are those leftovers still good? What to know about food safety

It happens to the best of us.

That stick of butter you need for the cake you're baking is just past date. That sour cream is probably fine, but you can't tell if it's been opened too long. And, how stable is that shelf stable item?

Expiration, best and sell by dates can be confusing. With Thanksgiving, Christmas and other winter holidays right around the corner, here's what you need to know heading into pantry-stocking season.

Expiration vs "best by" dates

Have you ever noticed that some foods have expiration dates and others have "best by" dates or other phrasings? Well, they actually all mean different things, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"Best if used by/before" - when the product will have the best flavor or quality. This product labeling is not a safety date.

"Sell by" - how long stores should display the product for inventory. This product labeling is not a safety date.

"Use by" - last date recommended for product use to take advantage of peak quality. This product labeling is not a safety date, except when used for infant formula.

"Freeze by" - when to freeze a product to take advantage of peak quality. This product labeling is not a safety date.

Food labeling rules

Product labeling on food is very common, but, according to the USDA, it isn't a federal requirement.

While expiration dates aren't required on food products, however, there is the exception of infant formula. According to the USDA, infant formula must be labeled with a "use by" date to ensure that each nutrient described on the label is accurate at the time of consumption.

Baby formula shouldn't be purchased or consumed after its "use by" date.

Can you eat food past the expiration date?

Food can be kept past date if handled correctly based on its labeling (like refrigerating) and not showing any signs of spoilage.

If keeping food stored in the fridge, it's important to make sure that your temperature is set to 40 degrees or below throughout the refrigerator.

According to the USDA, shelf stable food can also be donated past date.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests the following tips for consumption safety:

Don't buy canned food that is swollen or looks like it has a bulge. This could be a sign of bacteria.

Don't buy cans with dents along the top or side seams.

Don't buy any cans or packages with leaks.

Don't buy frozen foods that look like they may have thawed and refroze.

Despite some flexibility in food labeling, the FDA still advises against purchasing refrigerated goods that have passed their "use by" date.

Tips for storing leftovers

If planning to eat leftovers, it is important to store the food correctly.

The USDA describes the range between 40 and 140 degrees as the "danger zone" in which foods can be at risk for developing bacteria.

Leftovers should be refrigerated within 2 hours of being removed from heat.

Leftovers should also be wrapped in air-tight packaging and most can last either 3-4 days in the fridge or 3-4 months in the freezer.

How to tell if food is spoiled

In addition to checking clues in the packaging of food, closer inspection can reveal if it's gone bad.

Odors, flavor and textural differences are all good indicators that food has spoiled.

Viruses cannot grow on foods, but there are two types of bacteria that do, according to the USDA: pathogenic bacteria and spoilage bacteria.

Pathogenic bacteria can cause foodborne illness, while spoilage bacteria just causes food to develop undesirable characteristics like unpleasant tastes or smells.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: How to read expiration and "best by" dates