Those with past drug conviction fines can be reimbursed online starting in July. Here’s how

Individuals who have past drug possession and misdemeanor marijuana offenses in Washington state will be able to get reimbursed for court costs and fines they paid starting in July.

The Administrative Office of the Courts will oversee the Blake Refund Bureau along with “local courts and county clerks, public defenders, prosecutors, impacted individuals, advocacy groups and other stakeholders,” according to a press release from Washington Courts.

Those with past convictions will be able to submit an application through the portal, and refunds will be processed after courts confirm refund amounts.

Individuals will be able to search the online portal with their name or case number. The agency said it hopes to make the process easy to navigate so that individuals can receive a “timely response” for reimbursements.

In the 2021 State v. Blake case, state Supreme Court Justices ruled that the state’s felony drug possession laws were unconstitutional and removed any criminal penalties for drug possession. As a result of the Supreme Court decision, those convicted of drug possession prior to February 25, 2021 can have convictions removed from their records and their legal financial obligations reimbursed.

An estimated 200,000 felony drug possession charges, some even dating back to the 1970s, and 150,000 misdemeanor marijuana charges may be eligible to be vacated, according to the press release.

To help offset costs to courts, prosecutors, and defense attorneys, the Washington state legislature approved $47 million for the efforts of vacating hundreds of thousands of possession charges, and adjusting sentences for thousands of incarcerated or supervised persons.

An additional $50 million dollars was set aside to reimburse individuals who paid fines and fees as a result of the convictions.

In mid-May, state lawmakers reconvened for a one-day special session to permanently address the Blake decision by adopting a law making knowingly possessing illegal drugs a gross misdemeanor statewide. Knowing use in a public place can also be penalized with a gross misdemeanor under the new law.

Treatment options can be offered at the discretion of prosecutors as an alternative to criminal prosecution under the new law, a change from a temporary drug possession law enacted in 2021 that allowed treatment options up to two times before individuals could be arrested.

Individuals will be able to find more information at the Administrative Office of the Courts website in July.