'Those people will pay': Biden promises consequences for border patrol agents' treatment of Haitian migrants

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to take action against border patrol agents on horseback whose actions in Del Rio, Texas drew widespread outrage.

“It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay. They will be investigated. There will be consequences,” Biden said in response to a reporter's question at the White House.

The remarks, which came after Biden talked about the rollout of booster shoots for those most at risk for the coronavirus, were his first extended comments about the issue since the images emerged.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is already conducting an investigation that he has said will be completed by next week.

The administration has also temporarily suspended horse patrols in Del Rio, Texas.

Biden said that, as president, he takes responsibility for what happened.

But he called it "horrible" to see.

“It’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world and sends the wrong message at home," Biden said. "It’s simple not who we are.”

Photos and video showed mounted border patrol agents waving reins in the air and charging migrants as they carried scant belongings across the Rio Grande.

Biden condemned the images as flights continued to repatriate migrants, thousands of who remain at the border.

The president has faced bipartisan blowback over the administration's handling of a surge of Haitian migrants at the southern border.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said the images of horseback patrols pursuing Haitians were comparable to the nation's treatment of slaves.

Schumer: 'Hateful and xenophobic'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Biden to halt the use of Trump-era policies which he described as "hateful and xenophobic."

"We must allow asylum-seekers to present their claims at our ports of entry and be afforded due process," he said earlier this week.

Biden has used a public health policy put in place by his predecessor known as Title 42, which allows Customs and Border Protection officials to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A federal judge struck down the public health rule last week but the Biden administration has appealed the ruling as it continues to use it to curb a record number of migrants showing up at the southern border this year.

U.S. special envoy Daniel Foote resigns

Though several administration officials have expressed outrage over the images of mounted border patrol agents, U.S. Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote on Thursday stepped down in protest of the administration's expulsion of Haitians.

"I will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs to daily life," Foote wrote in his resignation letter.

A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021.

