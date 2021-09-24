  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Those people will pay': Biden promises consequences for border patrol agents' treatment of Haitian migrants

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to take action against border patrol agents on horseback whose actions in Del Rio, Texas drew widespread outrage.

“It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay. They will be investigated. There will be consequences,” Biden said in response to a reporter's question at the White House.

The remarks, which came after Biden talked about the rollout of booster shoots for those most at risk for the coronavirus, were his first extended comments about the issue since the images emerged.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is already conducting an investigation that he has said will be completed by next week.

The administration has also temporarily suspended horse patrols in Del Rio, Texas.

Biden said that, as president, he takes responsibility for what happened.

But he called it "horrible" to see.

“It’s dangerous. It’s wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world and sends the wrong message at home," Biden said. "It’s simple not who we are.”

Photos and video showed mounted border patrol agents waving reins in the air and charging migrants as they carried scant belongings across the Rio Grande.

Biden condemned the images as flights continued to repatriate migrants, thousands of who remain at the border.

The president has faced bipartisan blowback over the administration's handling of a surge of Haitian migrants at the southern border.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said the images of horseback patrols pursuing Haitians were comparable to the nation's treatment of slaves.

Schumer: 'Hateful and xenophobic'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Biden to halt the use of Trump-era policies which he described as "hateful and xenophobic."

"We must allow asylum-seekers to present their claims at our ports of entry and be afforded due process," he said earlier this week.

Biden has used a public health policy put in place by his predecessor known as Title 42, which allows Customs and Border Protection officials to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A federal judge struck down the public health rule last week but the Biden administration has appealed the ruling as it continues to use it to curb a record number of migrants showing up at the southern border this year.

U.S. special envoy Daniel Foote resigns

Though several administration officials have expressed outrage over the images of mounted border patrol agents, U.S. Envoy to Haiti Daniel Foote on Thursday stepped down in protest of the administration's expulsion of Haitians.

"I will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs to daily life," Foote wrote in his resignation letter.

More: Unlike Trump, Biden doesn't have an immigration czar. But does he need one?

More: Border patrol suspends horse patrols in Del Rio, Texas. Why were they on horses at all?

A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021.
A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas on September 19, 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden promises consequences for border agents' treatment of migrants

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House Democrats urge Biden to halt deportations of Haitian migrants

    Democrats have raised growing concerns over the Biden administration’s efforts to remove thousands of mostly Haitian migrants from a makeshift encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas.

  • Men on horses chasing Black asylum seekers? Sadly, America has seen it before

    The Biden administration has condemned abuses at the border – while maintaining the policies underlying these abuses. That’s beyond cynical US border patrol agents on horseback search for migrants trying to enter the United States along the US-Mexico border. Photograph: José Luis González/Reuters You’ve probably seen a photograph haunting the internet this week: a white-presenting man on horseback – uniformed, armed and sneering – is grabbing a shoeless Black man by the neck of his T-shirt. The

  • Why are so many Haitians at the US-Mexico border?

    Thousands of migrants are at the Texas-Mexico border. Here's what we know about why they are coming.

  • Border patrol suspends horse patrols in Del Rio, Texas. Why were they on horses at all?

    US Border Patrol suspended horse patrols in Del Rio, Texas on Thursday after images of mounted agents chasing down Haitian immigrants drew outrage.

  • The US special envoy for Haiti abruptly resigned, slamming the US treatment of Haitian refugees as 'inhumane'

    Daniel Foote criticized the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians in a scathing letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • Democratic-socialist candidate for Buffalo mayor India Walton says she's open to helping the billionaire owner of the Buffalo Bills build a new stadium, she tells us in the EIC Interview

    Democratic-socialist candidate India Walton said a deal with the Buffalo Bills could be reached if it is good for the community and creates jobs.

  • Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town

    The top elected official in the Texas border county where thousands of Haitian migrants camped in recent days says only 225 migrants remain. The number peaked Saturday as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing trying to seek asylum. DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Haitian migrants waited to learn their fate at a Texas border encampment whose size was dramatically diminished from the almost 15,000 who gathered there just days ago in an effort to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. but now face expulsion.

  • Turkey builds a wall to keep out Afghan refugees

    Afghans who survive the trek through Iran to the Turkish border, which can take weeks, will now be met with a wall of concrete slabs 10 feet high.

  • Haitian Migrant Crisis Is Such a Mess That Biden’s Envoy Just Quit

    Reuters/Adrees LatifPresident Joe Biden’s special envoy to Haiti has abruptly quit with a furious statement tearing into the Biden administration’s decision to deport scores of Haitian migrants at the southern U.S. border.Career diplomat Daniel Foote was only announced as Biden’s envoy to Haiti at the end of July, but wrote in a damning statement that he can’t support the administration’s “inhumane” treatment of refugees. U.S. authorities have deported over 500 Haitians in the past week after re

  • DHS temporarily suspends use of horse patrol in Del Rio

    The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday temporarily suspended the use of horse patrol in Del Rio, Texas a DHS spokesperson confirmed.Why it matters: The suspension comes after images showing border patrol agents whipping at and charging their horses at migrants surfaced earlier in the week, prompting widespread criticism of the Biden administration's handling of the crisis at the border. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeD

  • Nebraska, New Hampshire, and Vermont are the states struggling hardest to fill jobs in the US labor shortage, new research suggests

    The three states had the most job openings per unemployed person, suggesting businesses are competing for a smaller pool of workers, per CareerCloud.

  • I am a Haitian American. Brutality at border nothing new. My success is part of deception.

    I came to America years ago as a child. Now I struggle to contain my tears as I watch the violence inflicted on Haitians. My success is deceptive.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott sends fleet of cars to form "steel wall" along southern border

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told Fox News Tuesday that he has sent hundreds of state-owned vehicles to the southern border to form a barrier to prevent migrants from crossing.Why it matters: It's the latest measure taken to block the entry of migrants around Del Rio, Tex., where thousands coming from Haiti have taken refuge while trying to seek asylum. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEarlier this week, images of border patrol age

  • Biden can no longer ignore the border crisis

    The president faces mounting criticism, some of it from Democrats.

  • Townsfolk dismayed at the dusty war zone Del Rio has become

    DEL RIO, Texas — Town residents are fed up with the situation in their small city of 35,000 people, which became ground zero for the crisis at the southern border last week.

  • Haitian migrants at US border: 'We've been through 11 countries'

    Fiterson's hellish seven-year journey through 11 countries explains migrants' desperation at US border.

  • Drone shows U.S. reducing size of Texas border migrant camp

    The United States has returned more than 1,400 migrants from the camp in Del Rio, Texas to Haiti, including families, and moved over 3,200 people away for processing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Thursday (September 23). At its peak on September 18 there were some 15,000 people at the camp, around two-thirds of those families, the officials said.Many of the migrants say they hope to stay in the United States and seek asylum. But an expulsion policy in place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic means most may not get that opportunity.​ Some are being loaded onto flights back to Haiti while others are being released into the United States to pursue their immigration cases in court.At least four deportation flights to Haiti were scheduled for Thursday, according to a flight tracking website and activists who track deportation flights.

  • Biden harshly criticizes Border Patrol agents for confronting Haitian migrants

    President Joe Biden on Friday harshly criticized the action of some Border Patrol agents, mounted on horseback, who confronted Haitian migrants crossing the border into Texas, calling their actions "horrible." "It's outrageous, I promise you, those people will pay," Biden said. Biden's blunt statements came as the situation and the agents' conduct are still under investigation and the agents have been placed on administrative leave.

  • Is Amazon's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 4.7%. Amazon is still putting up impressive growth numbers. But with a $1.72 trillion market cap, some investors are wondering if there’s any value left in Amazon stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34.6,

  • Quiz: Can You Tell the Difference Between Tucker Carlson and an Admitted White Supremacist?

    The Fox News host is pushing the racist idea of the "great replacement" as Haitian refugees try to seek asylum at the southern border