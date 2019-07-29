Those Who Purchased Ansar Financial and Development (CNSX:AFD) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 28% Loss To Show For It

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Ansar Financial and Development Corporation (CNSX:AFD) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 28% in three years, versus a market return of about 18%.

We don't think Ansar Financial and Development's revenue of CA$110,571 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. Investors will be hoping that Ansar Financial and Development can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

When it last reported its balance sheet in December 2018, Ansar Financial and Development could boast a strong position, with cash in excess of all liabilities of CA$1.1m. This gives management the flexibility to drive business growth, without worrying too much about cash reserves. But with the share price diving 10% per year, over 3 years, it could be that the price was previously too hyped up. The image below shows how Ansar Financial and Development's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. The image below shows how Ansar Financial and Development's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Ansar Financial and Development shareholders took a loss of 1.5%, including dividends. In contrast the market gained about 1.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 10% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. Importantly, we haven't analysed Ansar Financial and Development's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.