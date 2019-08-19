Those Who Purchased Apetit Oyj (HEL:APETIT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 51% Loss To Show For It

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the main game is to find enough winners to more than offset the losers At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Apetit Oyj (HEL:APETIT), since the last five years saw the share price fall 51%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 34% over the last twelve months. It's down 5.3% in the last seven days.

View our latest analysis for Apetit Oyj

Given that Apetit Oyj didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Apetit Oyj saw its revenue shrink by 6.8% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price decline of 13% compound, over five years, is understandable given the company is losing money, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. The chance of imminent investor enthusiasm for this stock seems slimmer than Louise Brooks. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

HLSE:APETIT Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

Take a more thorough look at Apetit Oyj's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Apetit Oyj, it has a TSR of -38% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.6% in the twelve months, Apetit Oyj shareholders did even worse, losing 30% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9.0% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before forming an opinion on Apetit Oyj you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

But note: Apetit Oyj may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FI exchanges.