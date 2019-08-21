Those Who Purchased Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 79% Loss To Show For It

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Spare a thought for those who held Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 79%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 30%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 11% in the last three months.

Given that Aukett Swanke Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Aukett Swanke Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 0.8% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 27% each year in that time. It takes a certain kind of mental fortitude (or recklessness) to buy shares in a company that loses money and doesn't grow revenue. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

We regret to report that Aukett Swanke Group shareholders are down 30% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.3%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 26% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

