Those Who Purchased Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 92% Loss To Show For It

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 92%. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 45%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Because Autins Group is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Autins Group saw its revenue grow by 14% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. So it seems unlikely the 57% share price drop (each year) is entirely about the revenue. More likely, the market was spooked by the cost of that revenue. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

Over the last year, Autins Group shareholders took a loss of 45%. In contrast the market gained about 8.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 56% per year over three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. Before spending more time on Autins Group it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

