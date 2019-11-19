Those Who Purchased Barbara Bui (EPA:BUI) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 67% Loss To Show For It

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Barbara Bui SA (EPA:BUI) share price is a whole 67% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 23% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 29% in the last 90 days.

Check out our latest analysis for Barbara Bui

Because Barbara Bui is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Barbara Bui reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 22% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 20% annually during that time. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ENXTPA:BUI Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

This free interactive report on Barbara Bui's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Barbara Bui had a tough year, with a total loss of 23%, against a market gain of about 22%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 20% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: Barbara Bui may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.