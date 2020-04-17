Those Who Purchased Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares A Year Ago Have A 37% Loss To Show For It

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) share price slid 37% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 19%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 19% in three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 33% in the last three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 27% in the same timeframe.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Beazley share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 242%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Beazley's revenue is actually up 22% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

LSE:BEZ Income Statement April 17th 2020

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Beazley's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Beazley's TSR, which was a 35% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Beazley shareholders are down 35% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 8.5% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Beazley you should be aware of.