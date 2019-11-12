Those Who Purchased Burnpur Cement (NSE:BURNPUR) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Burnpur Cement Limited (NSE:BURNPUR) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 91%. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And over the last year the share price fell 71%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Contrary to the longer term story, the last month has been good for stockholders, with a share price gain of 8.7%. But this could be related to good market conditions, with stocks up around 5.8% during the period.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Burnpur Cement isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, Burnpur Cement's revenue dropped 5.5% per year. That is not a good result. The share price fall of 55% (per year, over three years) is a stern reminder that money-losing companies are expected to grow revenue. This business clearly needs to grow revenues if it is to perform as investors hope. There's no more than a snowball's chance in hell that share price will head back to its old highs, in the short term.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:BURNPUR Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.6% in the last year, Burnpur Cement shareholders lost 71%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 36% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

