Those Who Purchased Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 96% Loss To Show For It

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) for half a decade as the share price tanked 96%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 84%. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 2.8%.

Given that Cemtrex didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Cemtrex saw its revenue increase by 15% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So the stock price fall of 48% per year seems pretty steep. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Investors in Cemtrex had a tough year, with a total loss of 84%, against a market gain of about 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 48% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You could get a better understanding of Cemtrex's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

