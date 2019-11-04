Those Who Purchased Cnova (EPA:CNV) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 52% Loss To Show For It

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Cnova N.V. (EPA:CNV) shareholders. Sadly for them, the share price is down 52% in that time. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 44% lower in that time. Even worse, it's down 20% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

Cnova isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Cnova grew revenue at 27% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 22% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

This free interactive report on Cnova's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Over the last year, Cnova shareholders took a loss of 44%. In contrast the market gained about 15%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 22% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

