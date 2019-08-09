Those Who Purchased Dark Horse Resources (ASX:DHR) Shares A Year Ago Have A 63% Loss To Show For It

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held Dark Horse Resources Limited (ASX:DHR) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 63%. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 50% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months.

With just AU$46,030 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Dark Horse Resources to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Dark Horse Resources will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Dark Horse Resources has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

When it reported in December 2018 Dark Horse Resources had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just AU$1.9m to be specific. So if it hasn't remedied the situation already, it will almost certainly have to raise more capital soon. With that in mind, you can understand why the share price dropped 63% in the last year. You can see in the image below, how Dark Horse Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how Dark Horse Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Dark Horse Resources's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. We note that Dark Horse Resources's TSR, at -63% is higher than its share price return of -63%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.