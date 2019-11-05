Those Who Purchased Dollar Industries (NSE:DOLLAR) Shares A Year Ago Have A 39% Loss To Show For It

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Dollar Industries Limited (NSE:DOLLAR) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 39%. That's well bellow the market return of 8.2%. Dollar Industries may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. It's up 3.6% in the last seven days.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Dollar Industries share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 13%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Given the yield is quite low, at 0.9%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Dollar Industries managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Dollar Industries has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Dollar Industries in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 8.2% in the last year, Dollar Industries shareholders might be miffed that they lost 38% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 9.3%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Is Dollar Industries cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

