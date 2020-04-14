Those Who Purchased dormakaba Holding (VTX:DOKA) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 43% Loss To Show For It

dormakaba Holding AG (VTX:DOKA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last month. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 43% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, dormakaba Holding actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 21% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 5.4% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating dormakaba Holding further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

If you are thinking of buying or selling dormakaba Holding stock, you should check out its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, dormakaba Holding's TSR for the last 3 years was -40%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

dormakaba Holding shareholders are down 38% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 0.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand dormakaba Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for dormakaba Holding that you should be aware of before investing here.

