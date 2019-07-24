Those Who Purchased Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO), since the last five years saw the share price fall 38%.

See our latest analysis for Durango Resources

With zero revenue generated over twelve months, we don't think that Durango Resources has proved its business plan yet. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, investors may be hoping that Durango Resources finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing.

When it reported in April 2019 Durango Resources had minimal cash in excess of all liabilities consider its expenditure: just CA$65k to be specific. So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 9.1% per year, over 5 years. The image below shows how Durango Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. The image below shows how Durango Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

TSXV:DGO Historical Debt, July 24th 2019 More

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Durango Resources shareholders are down 13% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9.1% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before spending more time on Durango Resources it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

We will like Durango Resources better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.