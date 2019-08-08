Those Who Purchased S. E. Power (NSE:SEPOWER) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 61% Loss To Show For It

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term S. E. Power Limited (NSE:SEPOWER) shareholders. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 61% drop in the share price over that period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 17% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Because S. E. Power is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, S. E. Power grew revenue at 23% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 27% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

S. E. Power shareholders are down 10% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -12%. Worse still, the company has lost shareholders 14% per year over five years. Generally speaking we'd prefer see an improvement in the fundamental metrics before becoming enthusiastic about the stock. You could get a better understanding of S. E. Power's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

