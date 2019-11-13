Those Who Purchased EOS imaging (EPA:EOSI) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 74% Loss To Show For It

EOS imaging SA (EPA:EOSI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 30% in the last quarter. But spare a thought for the long term holders, who have held the stock as it bled value over the last five years. Like a ship taking on water, the share price has sunk 74% in that time. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The million dollar question is whether the company can justify a long term recovery.

Because EOS imaging is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over five years, EOS imaging grew its revenue at 11% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 24% per year in the last five years. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

EOS imaging shareholders are down 68% for the year, but the market itself is up 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 24% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of EOS imaging's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

