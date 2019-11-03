Those Who Purchased Estoril Sol SGPS (ELI:ESON) Shares A Year Ago Have A 15% Loss To Show For It

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Estoril Sol, SGPS, S.A. (ELI:ESON) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 15%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 12%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Estoril Sol SGPS because we don't have a long term history to look at. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 3.3%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the Estoril Sol SGPS share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But other metrics might shed some light on why the share price is down.

We don't see any weakness in the Estoril Sol SGPS's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Estoril Sol SGPS the TSR over the last year was -11%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While Estoril Sol SGPS shareholders are down 11% for the year (even including dividends) , the market itself is up 12%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 6.5% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Estoril Sol SGPS's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

