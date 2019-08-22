Those Who Purchased Experience Co (ASX:EXP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 67% Loss To Show For It

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 67% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 61%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. On top of that, the share price has dropped a further 21% in a month.

View our latest analysis for Experience Co

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Experience Co actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 12% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that the dividend seems healthy enough, so that probably doesn't explain the share price drop. It's good to see that Experience Co has increased its revenue over the last three years. If the company can keep growing revenue, there may be an opportunity for investors. You might have to dig deeper to understand the recent share price weakness.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

ASX:EXP Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Experience Co

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Experience Co, it has a TSR of -64% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Experience Co shareholders are down 60% for the year (even including dividends), but the broader market is up 8.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Shareholders have lost 29% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Warren Buffett famously said he likes to 'buy when there is blood on the streets', he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Experience Co by clicking this link.