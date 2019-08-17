Those Who Purchased Filta Group Holdings (LON:FLTA) Shares A Year Ago Have A 21% Loss To Show For It

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 21%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -1.5%. Because Filta Group Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 20% in the last three months.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Filta Group Holdings share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 67%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past. It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.0%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Filta Group Holdings's revenue is actually up 23% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Filta Group Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Filta Group Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

We doubt Filta Group Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 21% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 1.5%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 20% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Filta Group Holdings scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

