Those Who Purchased Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares A Year Ago Have A 27% Loss To Show For It

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 27%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 11%. Funko hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. The share price has dropped 39% in three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Funko share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 288%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Funko's revenue is actually up 31% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Funko in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While Funko shareholders are down 27% for the year, the market itself is up 11%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 39% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Funko by clicking this link.

