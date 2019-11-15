Those Who Purchased Giordano International (HKG:709) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 41% Loss To Show For It

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Giordano International Limited (HKG:709) shareholders, since the share price is down 41% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 20%. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 34% in a year. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 7.8%. However, this move may have been influenced by the broader market, which fell 4.6% in that time.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Giordano International's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 3.0% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 16% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 9.71.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Giordano International's TSR for the last 3 years was -26%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.3% in the last year, Giordano International shareholders lost 28% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2.2% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Keeping this in mind, a solid next step might be to take a look at Giordano International's dividend track record. This free interactive graph is a great place to start.

