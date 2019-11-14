Those Who Purchased Housing Development and Infrastructure (NSE:HDIL) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 98% Loss To Show For It

This week we saw the Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (NSE:HDIL) share price climb by 14%. But will that repair the damage for the weary investors who have owned this stock as it declined over half a decade? Probably not. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 98% in that time. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both Housing Development and Infrastructure's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 18% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 52% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 1.08.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:HDIL Past and Future Earnings, November 14th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Investors in Housing Development and Infrastructure had a tough year, with a total loss of 91%, against a market gain of about 7.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 52% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of Housing Development and Infrastructure's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

