Those Who Purchased Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings (HKG:215) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 49% Loss To Show For It

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (HKG:215), since the last five years saw the share price fall 49%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 46% over the last twelve months. There was little comfort for shareholders in the last week as the price declined a further 1.9%.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It could be that the revenue decline of 23% per year is viewed as evidence that Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings is shrinking. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:215 Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

We know that Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings the TSR over the last 5 years was -19%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings shareholders are down 27% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 4.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4.2% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before forming an opinion on Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.